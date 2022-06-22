Australian Pub Owner Fights Off Giant Crocodile Using Frying Pan; Video Stuns Internet

Australia has been a place of several animal encounters, be it koalas or kangaroos, given the landscape. A terrific video pertaining to the same has been running viral, which shows an Australian pub owner using a frying pan to defend himself from an aggressive crocodile. The video has been shared by a tour company and has been doing the rounds since then.

The now-viral video opens up to show a pub owner named Kai Hansen, from Northern Territory coming face-to-face with a giant crocodile. The aggressive reptile was seen moving across the grass with its jaw open. Just as it tried to attack Hansen, he fends it off using a frying pan.

After the second stroke, the large reptile quickly turns away and retreats towards the bushes. Sharing the video on their Facebook page, the tour company wrote, "Goat Island isn't your average pub and King Kai isn't your average publican! You just never know what he'll serve up next."

Moreover, the incident appeared to have occurred at Goat Island Lodge, a remote establishment located on an island on the Adelaide River. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Hasen told, "I wouldn't say it's an everyday event, but I've got to stay safe and do what I can".

Hansen also told, "It was something that had a high probability of happening sometime", adding that he didn't blame the crocodile. Hasen also told that the crocodile "had a go at me a couple of times".

Netizens say, 'This old guy is very brave'

The video has garnered around 2.2 million views since being shared. The crocodile video has also accumulated around 7300 reactions accompanied by several comments. This viral video has also prompted many to express their views.

"That man was only inches away from death. He’s lucky He could have been dinner. Luckily that frying pan saved his life", a user wrote. Another user spelled, "This old Guy is very brave, so if you going in the Busch, not forget your frying pan". One other user expressed, "One of the weirdest but greatest days of my Darwin trip, loved it!".

Image: Facebook/@airbornesolutions