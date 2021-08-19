Australian Scientists Discover 105 Million-year-old Fossil Of 'dragon-like' Flying Reptile

A team of scientists at the University of Queensland have discovered Australia's largest flying reptile, a pterosaur, that lived in the continent around 105 million years ago. The study, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, suggests the existence of a pterosaur with a wingspan of more than seven meters.

"The new Pterosaur is somewhat like a real-life dragon who would have been a fearsome frightening beast, with a spear-like mouth with at least 40 teeth, a huge wingspan and a pointed snout," said Tim Richards, a University of Queensland PhD candidate and co-author of the research paper, adding that the giant bird-like animal was named as 'Thapunngaka Shawi'.

He further mentioned that this name was given to honour the fossil’s discoverer Len Shaw as 'Thapunngaka Shawi' means "Shaw’s spear mouth."

Although the fossil was found in northwest Queensland over a decade ago, it took some years for the researchers to establish its identity. Shaw identified the new species and alerted the scientists in Wanamara Country near Richmond in northwest Queensland for the safe recovery of the fossil.

The intact bone structure was later analysed by a team of scientists at the University of Queensland’s Dinosaur Lab. The researchers also claimed that Pterosaurs were flying reptiles but were not classified as dinosaurs. However, they lived on planet Earth in almost the same era, somewhere between 66 and 245 million years ago.

All three species found in Western Queensland

The study also found that the fossil belongs to a group of pterosaurs known as ‘anhanguerians,' and this is the third such species discovered in Australia. Interestingly, all three species were found in Western Queensland. Pterosaurs were said to be the first vertebrae creature with a backbone to master powered flight, says the study.

However, these species had hollow bones to ensure light bodyweight for smooth glides. Given these adaptions, it is very unlikely for bones to exist. Meanwhile, Dr Steve Salisbury, a co-author of the paper, termed Pterosaurs' bony crest on its lower jaw as the most striking feature. He also assumed that these crests might have played a role in the flight dynamics of these creatures, and hoped that further research will present more definitive findings.

Image Credits: University of Queensland/Facebook