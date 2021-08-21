Australian Scientists Discover Over 400-year-old Coral Reef In Queensland

A team of scientists in Australia's Queensland discovered a 10.5 metres wide, 5.3 metres tall coral reef on 20 August, Friday. According to a report by the Guardian, the coral reef, which was found a day ago, is the widest to be found in the Great Barrier Reef. The scientists said that the giant reef is about 421-438 years old, which means it is older than the European expedition and the foundation of Australia. The indigenous occupants of Palm Island, Manbarra folks have named the recent discovery as ‘Muga Dhambi', which means ‘Big Coral' in their language.

Scientists surprised to know how giant reef managed to escape man-made disaster

According to scientists, the reef whose size is equivalent to a double-decker bus must have survived major events, like coral bleaching, invasive species exposure, low tides and at least 80 massive cyclones. They believe that the man-made disaster could have damaged the entire reef. The investigators are also surprised how the giant reef has survived at least 4-5 major disastrous events. "The reef, which is made of small marine animals and calcium carbonate, is in surprisingly good health, with 70 per cent of its coral life intact," noted the investigators.

Locals and fishermen had known about the reef but no one had looked closer: Researchers

The researchers said that the locals and the fishermen had known about the reef but no one had looked closer. James Cook University adjunct associate professor and managing director of Reef Ecologic, Adam Smith, said that the recent development is the most surprising discovery in his entire career. "It’s a bit like finding a giant redwood tree in the middle of botanic gardens," said Smith. He said that the discovery is less surprising than the fact no one has noticed or thought it newsworthy enough to share any photos or documents on the coral reef.

Australia recently avoided UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

Recently, Australia garnered enough international support to defer an attempt by the United Nations’ cultural organisation to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status because of damage caused by climate change. The UNESCO had recommended that its World Heritage Committee add the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem off the northeast Australian coast to the World Heritage in Danger list, mainly due to rising ocean temperatures. However, a strong diplomatic hold deferred the United Nations’ cultural organisation effort to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef.

(Image Credit: AP)