Australian Snake Catcher Rescues Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake From A Woman's Bed

An Eastern Brown snake, the most venomous serpent in the world, was found by an Australian woman who was sleeping in her bed on Monday, as per local news reports. Professional snake catcher Zachary Richards, of Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation, posted images of the venomous reptile on the social media platform Facebook.

The Eastern Brown snake found was almost six feet long, the local news report stated. Zachary was called to the scene in the tiny rural town of Maroon, in Queensland, to remove the snake safely.

Taking to Facebook, Zachary Richards wrote, " Check the bed carefully tonight! This eastern brown snake safely relocated! #snakecatcher #brownsnake #bedtime #boonah #kalbar #scenicrim". The post has garnered more than a thousand likes, and over two thousand comments and has been shared 317 times at the time of filing this report.

A professional snake catcher removes the snake from a bed!

As soon as Richard received a distress call from an Australian woman living in Maroon, Queensland, Australia, he arrived at the scene. While sharing his experience with a local news channel, he said, "When I arrived, she (the resident) was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in, and she had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out." Further, he added, "I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me."

Richard suggested that the snake might have "come in through a door to seek shelter" due to the warm weather outside, "or it just wanted a nice comfortable bed to sleep in." While praising the owner of the house, who called him, Richard said, "If you see a snake, you want to leave it alone, back away from it and where possible and safe to do so, confine it to the one room as it makes it easier for us to find." Further, the veteran snake catcher shared that after he caught the snake from the bed, he took it to " some nearby bushland and left it a safe distance from other residences".

Why Eastern Brown snakes are most venomous?

These species of snakes, which are commonly found in eastern Australia, have a unique distinction of causing more deaths from snake bites than any other species of snake in Australia, as per the Australian museum, reported CBS news. The venom of these Eastern brown snakes contains "powerful neurotoxins", and if bitten by one and not treated immediately could lead to progressive paralysis and uncontrolled bleeding. The venom "neurotoxin" could shut down the victim's heart, diaphragm and lungs, causing them to suffocate.