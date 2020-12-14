Australian Woman Dies After Falling Off Cliff While Trying To Take Photo At Boroka Lookout

In an unfortunate incident, an Australian woman on December 12 fell off a cliff to her death after trying to take a photo at the edge of 262-foot Boroka Lookout. According to Nine News, the 38-year-old Rosy Loomba was with her husband and child when the accident occurred at Grampians National Park, in Australia’s Victoria state. The Boroka Lookout is an overhang by the side of the cliff that has a panoramic view of the mountains and town below.

The police said that Rosy climbed past safety barriers and warning signs in a bid to pose on a rock for a photo when she tripped over the edge, falling over 80 meters down the cliff face. The witnesses told the media outlet that they heard the woman screaming, however, they were unable to help her. The emergency service workers, along with the cops, worked for approximately six hours to scale the cliff and retrieve her body.

‘No photo is worth a life’

The cliff site is a popular photo spot. Following the incident, the viewing platform of the site was closed throughout the afternoon, but it was reopened to the public by 10pm (local time). The local tour guide Graham Wood said that he had warned his customers about the lookout just half an hour before Rosy’s fall. He said that he made a comment to his customers that people climbing over the barrier happens all the time. And one of these days, someone’s is going to gall off, he added.

In the aftermath of the incident, authorities also reminded the public to follow safety signs and guidelines, and that no picture is worth a person’s life. Police Minister Lisa Neville said that the authorities can not “rope off” every part of Victoria. She added that people have to take responsibility. Further, the Parks Victoria draft landscape management plan for the Grampians noted that overcrowding could be an issue at the site and current barrier fencing and signage has been “inadequate” to prevent significant numbers of visitors accessing the ledges seeking photos.

(Rep image: @TheRealCamp/Twitter)

