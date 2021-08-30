In a bizarre incident, a woman who was in desperate search of a tall man is now suing a dating agency for matching her with someone who was less than 6 feet in height. The woman suing the dating agency has been identified as Eileen Moore, who is a doctor by profession and was in search of a man above 6 feet in height. Disappointed, Moore took the matter to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribune, where she informed the court that the dating agency had cheated her with a man named David, who did not match her desire.

Australian woman sues dating agency for matching her with man Shorter than 6 feet

The doctor has asked for the refund amount which she submitted while joining the portal, along with an apology letter for matching her with the wrong man. Moore has demanded a $4,995 refund from the high-end dating application. According to the Daily Mail, Moore said she was not looking for 'the love of her life', rather she was expecting the dating agency to find a man whose height was above six feet that she could marry. The doctor from Australia joined the matching app in 2019, with all the hope of marrying and settling down. As she had already reached 36, she said she was ready to embark on a new chapter in her life with her man. However, not the love story, but the search story took a bizarre turn when she was paired with a man whose height was less than 6 feet.

Moore said she wanted to marry someone native to Australia with Irish descent, raised as a Roman Catholic and taller than 6 feet. She also revealed why she was in search of a tall man. According to the UK-based news website, Moore said that her family members were all tall and she was considered to be the short one. Frustrated, she explained that she had already made her requirements clear to the dating agency's 'psychotherapeutic consultant' Lisa Hayes. When Moore met with a man whose name was David, she was utterly disappointed, to the extent that she did not turn up for a second time. However, after the mismatch, Moore claimed that she tried to contact the dating agency but did not receive any response. Later, she took the matter to court.

Meanwhile, the court administration has advised Dr Moore to make an outside court settlement. However, Moore is standing firmly against the dating agency for alleged misleading acts, bullying, and breach of a verbal contract. The Court will hear the case in February 2022.

