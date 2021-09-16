Australians More Stressed And Anxious As Result Of COVID Pandemic, Says Report

The majority of Australians believe their lives have gone worse as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, reveals a survey. According to a survey of over 3,000 people published on September 15 by the Australian National University (ANU), Australians are more pessimistic about the future than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. In the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), New South Wales, and Victoria, the poll was conducted with nearly half of the population in lockdown.

"The drastic changes in the last four months have resulted in losses in life satisfaction, greater psychological discomfort, and an increase in loneliness across Australia," Nicholas Biddle, one of the study's co-authors, said in a press release as reported by Xinhua. Moreover, 60 per cent of those polled said they were scared or anxious about the coronavirus, up from 49.8 per cent in April.

Govt data shows spike in number of Australians concerned about contracting COVID

From 10.7 per cent in April to 30.8 per cent in August, the percentage of Australians concerned about catching COVID-19 nearly tripled. Half of those polled indicated they were more stressed this year than they were in 2020, and more than a quarter claimed their relationships had deteriorated in 2021. In the same time period, trust in the central government declined from 45.5 per cent to 40.6 per cent, while trust in state and territory administrations fell from 67.2 per cent to 62.1 per cent.

"These lockdown blues are affecting people's personal reflections," said co-author Matthew Gray. "Australians were more likely to believe that their life had gone worse, that they felt more negative about the future than they did in May, that they were more stressed, and that their relationship had gotten more difficult or strained than they were in May," he added.

Australia recorded 1881 new COVID cases today

Australia had around 80,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections when the study was released. On September 16, there were 1,881 new COVID cases recorded in Australia, with 514 cases in Victoria, 1,351 in New South Wales, 15 in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and one in Queensland.

The pandemic's impact - millions of deaths, economic turmoil, and lockdowns— has already had a significant impact on people's mental health. Researchers from all over the world are looking into the causes and effects of this stress, and some are concerned that the mental health effects will last long after the pandemic has passed. Furthermore, scientists want to use the mountains of data produced in mental health research to link the impact of certain control measures to changes in people's well-being and to improve future pandemic management.

(Image: AP)