Australians To Vote In A Referendum On Giving Indigenous People A Voice In Parliament

Later this year, citizens of Australia will vote in a referendum that asks for a straightforward yes or no response to a question about indigenous people, but the country's path to the polls is paved with difficulties. Voters will decide in October whether or not to approve the constitution's enshrinement of an indigenous voice in parliament. This is the result of years of advocacy by Aboriginal organisations for inclusion in the country's "birth certificate," as the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, refers to it.

The voice would be an elected body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives who advise the Australian parliament and government on issues affecting these groups. This may apply to matters relating to employment, health, housing, and justice. Based on the idea that policies and life outcomes for indigenous people are better if they are consulted and participated in decision-making, it would work at a local, regional, and national level.

It would be required that Parliament and the government consult it on issues that primarily affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, although no statute could be overturned as a result of this consultation. The country's constitution would need to be changed, which necessitates a referendum.

The voice will help in resolving 'unfinished business'

The voice is the first of several measures that supporters claim will assist Australia and its First Nations resolve their "unfinished business". The signing of treaties and the speaking of the truth would come next.

The Uluru statement from the heart is dependent on these three components: voice, treaty, and truth. The Uluru statement, which was made public to Australians, was the result of numerous national conversations involving thousands of Aboriginal people, which culminated in a constitutional convention at Uluru in 2017.

The conservative government of the period denied the claim almost immediately. Following conservative leaders, it was stated that they would think about passing laws to represent regional interests but opposed constitutional modification and would not hold a referendum. Labor was elected in 2022 on a platform of putting into practise all three components, beginning with the voice, and has continued with those intentions.

Giving 'special privileges' to the indigenous people is discriminatory

But, the voice is up against strong opposition. On the right, some claim that giving indigenous people "special privileges" is discriminatory, that doing so won't produce useful results, and that doing so will add more bureaucracy.

The far left, which includes some indigenous people, calls for a treaty in place of a voice and a guarantee that any constitutional amendment won't reduce their level of autonomy or sovereignity. Many indigenous and non-indigenous individuals who are in the middle lack a solid understanding of how the constitution works, and the concept of having a voice in parliament is novel and unproven to them.

The success threshold is high. A majority of voters in a majority of states must approve any changes to the Australian constitution. The majority of constitutional amendment ideas have been defeated by Australians. Since federation in 1901, just eight of 44 referendums have been successful.

Noel Pearson, one of the indigenous leaders driving the voice campaign, says he is under no illusion about what is at stake. Asked by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation what he would do if Australians voted no, Pearson said: “A whole generation of Indigenous leadership will have failed because we will have advocated coming together in partnership with government and we would have made an invitation to the Australian people that was repudiated."

“I don’t think we have anything left after that,” he added.