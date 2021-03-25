Australians Urged To Take Precautions Amid Spike In Water-borne Diseases Due To Floods

In the midst of heavy rainfall and floods in Australia, far north Queenslanders are being urged to take precautions after floodwaters and mud caused a spike in soil and water-borne diseases in the region. According to Mail Online, as heavy rainfall has battered Australia since early March, Tropical Public Health Service said that they received increased notifications of melioidosis and leptospirosis in recent days. Dr. Annie Preston-Thomas from TPHS warned that the cases are going to increase over the wet season and further noted that the average amount of infections has nearly doubled already in 2021.

While speaking to the media outlet, Thomas informed that there have been 17 cases of melioidosis across the Cairns and Hinterland region since January, including two deaths and four people requiring intensive care management. She said that there have also been 25 cases of leptospirosis in the region since the start of the year, with most occurring in the Cassowary Coast and Tablelands areas. It is worth noting that both melioidosis and leptospirosis are potentially fatal bacterial diseases found in contaminated water and soil, with their outbreaks documented worldwide following extreme weather events.

Melioidosis, leptospirosis explained

Thomas explained that melioidosis is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which is typically found in muddy surface waters. The bacteria is known to sometimes have a long incubation period and present months or years after exposure. Thomas said that most infections occur when skin abrasions or wounds come into contact with wet soil or water contaminated with the organism.

Further, Thomas also added that leptospirosis is prevalent throughout mainland Australia but is more common in the tropics, especially after flooding. She said that it is caused by the bacteria Leptospira which is passed from animals to people. Although it can be passed directly from animals, it is usually transmitted to people by skin or mucous membrane contact with urine of infected animals, which may be in water, moist soil or vegetation, Thomas said.

According to a press note, Thomas said that while there is a vaccination for leptospirosis that works in domestic animals, there is no vaccine for melioidosis or leptospirosis that works in people, but there were simple steps everyone could follow to prevent their risk of infection. She urged people to wear protective footwear, avoid walking barefoot on muddy surfaces or in muddy water, particularly if you have cuts or abrasions on your feet or legs. Wear gloves while working in the garden, farm etc. and wash hands before eating. Thomas also suggested to cover cuts and sores with waterproof dressings and to wash oneself thoroughly after exposure to soil or muddy water, and after working outdoors.

"Diabetics should maintain good foot care, with help from a podiatrist if necessary. To prevent leptospirosis, also clean up rubbish, long grass, food scraps and junk to keep rodents away," Thomas said.

Meanwhile, as per local media reports, severe thunderstorms have been predicted among several other concerns for Southern Queenslanders as the state continues to record wet weather week. In the latest warning released on Tuesday afternoon by the Bureau of Meteorology tops off another day of flood warnings along with 60mm plus rainfall for the region. Australian authorities have evacuated around 18,000 people in New South Wales. The rains have submerged roads, trees and houses in several areas. PM Scott Morrison has also announced that the Australian government has activated disaster relief for flood-affected NSW residents.

