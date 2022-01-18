Australia's Activist Jailed In China For 3 Yrs Says, 'They Treat Me Like Dirt, Torture Me'

Australian writer and democracy activist Dr Yang Hengjun’s friends have said that his health is deteriorating amid fears that he may not survive his incarceration as he approaches three years of imprisonment. January 19 will mark the third anniversary of Yang’s arrest at Guangzhou airport on allegations of espionage on behalf of an unnamed foreign nation. It is to note that he has maintained his innocence.

According to The Guardian, Yang said in a dictated statement from prison in China, “Sometimes I’m pessimistic and sometimes I’m optimistic” before he was blindfolded and led back to his cell. Uncovering his conditions, Yang reportedly also said, “I’m confident I didn’t do what they said I did. I know this, my lawyer knows this, and I think the judge knows this. According to Chinese law, I’m not guilty. But they treat me like dirt here and they tortured me.”

In Chinese interrogations or what Yang calls “torture” by the hands of China’s ministry of state security, the Australian activist has said that he has not confessed to any allegations against him. As per the report, Yang’s refusal to confess allegations is a fact that appears to have further postponed his judgement and sentencing under China’s confession-based legal system. His sentencing is now due by 9 April, as per the report.

Yan’s single-day trial in May held in secrecy

As per the report, Yang, 54, faced a single-day trial in May but it was held in secrecy. The trial came after over two years of detention in a Chinese prison and he spoke briefly for his own defence. He reportedly told the court that he was “100% innocent” and submitted around 100 pages of evidence and testimonies to back his case. It is pertinent to note that both Yang and the Australian government have reiterated his innocence and rejected allegations against him.

As per the report, Australia’s ambassador to China even said that Yang’s imprisonment amounts o “arbitrary detention”. Meanwhile, as his detention nears completion of three friends, Australian activist’s friends and family have raised concerns over his health and argue that he must be released on bail for medical treatment and returned to his home country. However, as per The Guardian, there appears to be a rare chance of Yang being released ahead of sentencing, which has been repeatedly delayed.

In addendum to the Australian government’s objections to his detention, China has consistently said that Yang’s trial is being conducted adhering to the law. Beijing, according to the report, has accused Australia of “gross interference” in its advocacy on behalf of Yang. The media outlet quoted a spokesperson ahead of Yang’s trial as saying, “Chinese judicial authorities handle the case strictly in accordance with law and fully protect the lawful rights of the relevant person…The Australian side should respect China’s judicial sovereignty and refrain from interfering in any form in Chinese judicial authorities’ lawful handling of the case.”

Meanwhile, in the most recent message from prison, Yang said, “I want the Chinese government to open my case and publish it. To provide details to the world, the Australian government, and the country. We should apply to open the case, and you can see for yourself. They said it’s about espionage. I hope it’s just about Chinese judicial corruption.” As per the report, he has been barred from both sending or receiving letters from friends, family, and lawyers.