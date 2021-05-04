Australia's Blanket Ban On Travel From India Can Trigger Legal Challenges For Government

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government’s decision to penalise its own citizens returning to the country within 14 days of their stay in India, can trigger legal challenges. At the weekend, the federal health minister Greg Hunt announced the government would ban people including, permanent residents and Australian citizens, from coming to Australia from India. However, this decision unleashes severe backlash against the Australian government including from the Australian Human Rights Commission.

On April 27, the Australian government announced that it was suspending all travel from India until May 15 in the wake of COVID-19 cases in the hotel quarantine among people arriving from India. However, despite the ban, a flight from Doha arrived in Australia later in the week carrying passengers who transitioned through Qatar from India including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson. Now the Australian government made a determination to close the loophole.

How can the ban be legally challenged?

As per the Guardian report, there are two manners in which Australia’s ban on travel from India could be challenged legally. Firstly, on the basis of the determination is unlawful as it breaches safeguards in section 477 of the Biosecurity Act. Secondly, that the ban is unconstitutional. Melbourne University’s Prof Cheryl Saunders and Sydney University’s Prof Anne Twomey reportedly agree that the former argument regarding Biosecurity Act is the better argument.

Sanders reportedly said a plaintiff could argue that the ban was disproportionate and therefore failed the test of being “no more restrictive or intrusive than is required in the circumstances”. She told Guardian Australia that there is also a question about if the legislation or the determination is appropriate as it applies to citizens. Saunders also said that a plaintiff could argue that the law is needed to be more explicit if it aimed at allowing only Australians to be banned from entering the nation and noted that “pretty extreme” penalties could back the view it did not.

Meanwhile, as per the report, Twomey said that any challenge was most likely to turn on whether the health minister could “reasonable be satisfied” of the requirements including if the ban was effective, appropriate and adapted to its purpose and that it is no more intrusive than necessary.

Image credits: AP/Unsplash