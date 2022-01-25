Australia's Call For Citizens To Leave Ukraine Sends 'wrong Message': Ukrainian Envoy

A senior Ukrainian diplomat stated that Australia's decision to withdraw diplomats' families from Ukraine amid a deteriorating security situation sends a "wrong message" that a Russian invasion is imminent. Ukraine's top diplomat in Canberra, Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, advised against spreading "panic" and "rumours" that an invasion was looming. While Australia's defence minister, Peter Dutton warned of "bloody scenes" if Russia instigated a conflict in Eastern Europe, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Australian government has also advised its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

The Australian government has urged for a de-escalation of tensions, and also stressed that it will not send forces or military equipment if a clash erupts. Instead, Australia is concentrating its efforts on assisting Ukraine in combating cyber-attacks, the report stated. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Dutton described the situation as "precarious," claiming that Russia has made its intentions clear by deploying troops along the Ukrainian border. He anticipated that aid from the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries would dissuade Russia from pursuing a fight with Ukraine.

Australia asks its citizens to leave Ukraine

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade increased its travel warning to "Do Not Travel" on Monday night, January 24. "Australians in Ukraine should evacuate as soon as possible by commercial means if it is safe to do so," the government said in a statement as per The Guardian. The government also stressed that flight availability could alter or be suspended at any time. Families of Australian diplomats are also leaving the country, following in the footsteps of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Russia deploys over 100,000 soldiers along Ukrainian border

The Ukrainian embassy in Canberra stated that the Australian government had the right to evacuate diplomats' families, but it will send a wrong message. It should be noted here that tensions in the region have been escalating for months, with the deployment of over 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, which the west claims is a prelude to a war to prevent Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, the Kremlin has continuously denied any intention of invading. According to Kremlin, the additional NATO deployments to the eastern flank, are indications of aggressive rhetoric and a cause of rising tensions.

Image: AP