Australia's COVID-19 Response Committee To Hold Urgent Meeting As Delta Variant Spreads

Australia’s COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday following the recent outbreaks of highly transmissible Delta variant on the island. The meeting, which comes amidst a “critical time”, will see Australia’s National Security Committee chaired by PM Scott Morrison briefed by the country’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly. Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corp ahead of the meeting, federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, “I think we are entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious Delta strain.”

Since the outbreak, the pacific state has recorded 30,529 cases of coronavirus, out of which 910 have died and 29,307 have recovered. On Sunday, Australia registered one of the highest numbers for locally acquired coronavirus cases this year, pushing Sydney and Darwin into complete lockdown for two weeks and two days respectively. Additionally, four other states have been subjected to stringent measures. At present, more than 18 billion residents or 70 per cent of the country is under one or other kind of COVID induced rules.

Territory Day celebrations postponed

Queensland reintroduced mandatory masks and limited home gatherings in several areas, including state capital Brisbane. Other states including, Western Australia, New South Wales have imposed similar measures. In Sydney, dozens of public places including cafes, gyms, roads have labelled as places of virus exposure. The Darwin outbreak has also led to the rescheduling of Territory Day, which marks the Northern Territory’s independence from the Commonwealth. "We will not be celebrating Territory Day on 1 July but we will celebrate it soon, I promise you. It is not cancelled, it is delayed. Once we are through this we will name a new date and will have a great party ... I promise you," Chief Minister Michael Gunner told reporters.

Meanwhile, as scepticism against the AstraZeneca vaccine continues to surge, Chief Medical Officer Kelly told state leaders Paul Kelly that health authorities did not recommend people follow up their first AstraZeneca dose with a different vaccine. Globally, the safety and effectiveness of switching vaccines between doses are still being tested. He urged people not to cancel their second AstraZenca jab, which is booked three months after the first, saying the chances of developing blood clots after a second dose were 1.5 in a million, as reported by the Associated Press.

