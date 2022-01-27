Australia's Defence Minister Dutton Terms Putin As 'irrational Ageing Dictator': Report

Australia's Defence Minister on Thursday termed Russian President Vladimir Putin as an "ageing dictator" who is becoming "extremely irrational". Peter Dutton, who has been vocal on foreign policy, stated that the international community must exert maximum pressure on Russia to prevent a disastrous invasion of Ukraine. "There is no denying that Putin sees Ukraine as part of Russia that he wants to hand over to his successor at some point. He is 69 years old, and dictators like him, who are getting older and want to leave a legacy, tend to get increasingly irrational," Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB, as per The Guardian.

Western countries have expressed concern about Russia's buildup along the Ukrainian border. However, Moscow has stated that it has no intention of invading its former Soviet ally. The Kremlin has also accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the allegations to hide their own purported aggressive intentions. Dutton expressed concern about Russia's intentions, citing the deployment of troops and the large-scale buildup.

'Ukraine's invasion would disrupt global economic markets': Dutton

According to the Australian Defence Minister, an invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous because it would disrupt global economic markets and jeopardise Europe's energy security. He further stated the most important worry is that tens of thousands of people will be killed in the process. Recent cyber-attacks against Ukraine might be seen as a first step toward knocking out some of their systems and compromising some of their ability to respond to Russian incursions, Dutton opined. The Australian government stated that it has no intention of sending troops or military assets to the region in case of war. However, the administration stated that it is considering supplying Europe with additional Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Australian Defence Minister vows to continue speaking out against China

Meanwhile, Australian Defence Minister Dutton also pledged to continue speaking out against China's "belligerent stance." His comments came after the new Chinese ambassador arrived in Australia with the cordial intention of bringing the strained relationship between the two countries back on track. After years of rising tensions between the two countries, China's new ambassador, Xiao Qian, arrived in Australia on Wednesday, January 26. He stated that the relationship was at a crossroads and endured numerous difficulties and hurdles, The Guardian reported.

