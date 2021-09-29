Australia's Ex-PM Criticises Morrison Over Tensions With France After AUKUS

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently revealed that he spoke with the French President Emmanuel Macron following the AUKUS pact between the US, UK, Australia which also stirred the submarines row. As per a report by The Guardian, Turnbull also confirmed that he is planning to go to Glasgow for COP 26 while PM Scott Morrison has said that he is yet to make up his mind. Malcolm’s revelations came after he participated in an hour-long National Press Club address and question and answer session with journalists on September 29.

On Wednesday, Turnbull even launched criticism against Australian PM Scott Morrison on several fronts including the AUKUS pact under which Canberra is set to receive nuclear-powered submarines from the US and the UK. Since the announcement of the defence strategy pact involving three nations, Australia has landed itself in a massive diplomatic freeze in Paris because the Morrison-led government cancelled a $90 billion contract with a French defence contractor.

While Macron has not spoken with Morrison since AUKUS was announced and France has recalled its envoy from Canberra, Turnbull said he spoke to his “friend,” the French President. The former Australian PM also praised Macron as “one of the great leaders of our times” and “an enormously important figure in global politics and particularly in Europe.”

Turnbull on Australia-France relations

Turnbull reportedly argued that Morrison’s decision of not being candid with Macron would further erode Australia’s reputation of being trustworthy. He said, “This is an appalling episode in Australia’s international affairs and the consequences of it will endure to our disadvantage for a very long time.” Turnbull also noted that Morrison “deliberately deceived” Macron.

"Morrison has not acted in good faith. He deliberately deceived France. He makes no defence of his conduct other than to say it was in Australia's national interest," Turnbull told the National Press Club in Canberra.

"France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was. This betrayal of trust will dog our relations with Europe for years," he added. The Australian government has treated the French Republic with contempt."

