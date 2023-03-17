After the official spokesperson of the Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia’s high commissioner to India said that such vandalism is "unacceptable". "Australian PM during his visit to India said that he is going to ensure that Australian police and security authorities take every possible action to stop such activities. He further said, "vandalism of any place be it a temple, mosque or church is unacceptable. Australia believes in peace and not violence. Australia doesn't believe in the destruction of properties," said Barry O'Farrall.

Earlier, an Indian consulate located near Swann Road in Australia's Taringa suburb was forced to shut down due to the threat posed by Khalistani extremists. Official spokesperson for Indian foreign affairs, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday, March 16, briefed the media on the same. Bagchi said the Indian consulate in Brisbane was temporarily closed due to the threat posed by Khalistani supporters. He said that when the Australian PM came to India, PM Modi raised these issues directly before his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and the issue of the attack by Khalistani supporters on the Indian consulate was also raised by the Indian leadership.

"We are expecting the Australian government will take some strict actions against the rising cases of attacks on Indian temples in Australia," he added.

Arindam Bagchi briefs on Khalistani supporters' attack on the Indian consulate in Brisbane

Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian consulate in Brisbane, forcing it to shut down. The honorary consulate was first attacked on February 21, and later Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh reported that a Khalistani flag was found attached to the office. On Wednesday (March 15), the consulate was closed after Khalistani supporters blocked the entrance and raised slogans against Hindus, calling them supremacists. The Queensland police said it was an unauthorised gathering.

Image: ANI