Australia's Hunter Valley Bus Crash May Be The Deadliest In Nation Since 1994

Why you’re reading this: A bus in Australia, which was carrying wedding guests, crashed on June 12. The incident took place on a foggy night on Wine Country Drive at Greta which has killed 10 people and injured 25, as per police officials. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged first responders and offered government support to victims and their families.

3 things you need to know:

Ten people are confirmed to have died in the crash in the incident that happened around 11.30 pm on Sunday

The driver of the bus has been arrested and has been held at a Cessnock police station

The driver will be charged, said Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman

Why it Matters:

According to the Daily Mail, all of Australia's road disasters in which ten or more people have been killed have involved buses. This recent bus crash would not be the first time that such an accident took place, but it is definitely the deadliest one since 1994.

On October 24, 1994, twelve passengers got killed and dozens were injured when a bus carrying war widows rolled on the Gateway Motorway at Boondall in suburban Brisbane. The group was coming from Maryborough on Queensland's Fraser Coast for a day's shopping at the Logan Hyperdome.

Another similar incident happened on September 25, 1990. Eleven people have been killed and 38 injured when a bus carrying mostly senior citizens from Newcastle slipped over an embankment at Mount Tamborine in south-east Queensland.

What do we know so far?

After the horrifying incident, the Australian PM released a statement in which he expressed sorrow. “For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair,” said Albanese, reported The Guardian. Further, he added, "People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe. And that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy.” Taking to Twitter, Albanese wrote, "To the loved ones of those we've lost in such horrific circumstances: Australia wraps its arms around you and all of our hopes and prayers are with you on this tragic day."