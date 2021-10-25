Australia's New South Wales Announces Opening Of Classrooms As COVID Lockdown Lifts

All students across Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) could return to the classroom from November 1, news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. According to the reports, nearly five lakh students are expected to return to the classroom from next Monday. Notably, the classrooms across the country were closed after the highly contagious Delta variant ravaged the country's healthcare system in August this year. "The majority of students returning today have not been in the classroom since the end of Term 2 and, it is fantastic they are back where the best learning happens," the news agency quoted NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet as saying.

However, the major announcement showed mixed responses from the parents as several want their child to attend the school, while many are showing reluctance in sending their wards to schools amid COVID fear. "I am still quite worried so we would like to remain home learning for another week and see how things go," said Jenny, whose son is in year 6 at a private school in Sydney's west while speaking to the news agency. Further, the mother of the teenager said that her son is excited to meet his friends after such a long time. "He really missed them. So, if things go all right, he will go to school next week," she told the news agency. Meanwhile, the government noted the move is necessary for the students who have been attending the classes virtually for the past four months. However, they also noted the effect of normalisation but added the strict measure would not hamper the government plan.

Australia’s Queensland state to open to vaccinated travellers

It is worth mentioning that Australia’s Queensland state announced to open up air travel for vaccinated people last month. Queensland and Western Australia have been among the states most successful in keeping COVID-19 out, and they also were among the most reluctant to relax their strict border controls after the highly contagious delta variant took hold in New South Wales state in June and spread through Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed into the state without quarantining when 80 per cent of the state’s population aged 16 and older were vaccinated. That benchmark is expected to be achieved by December 17.

