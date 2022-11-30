Australia’s NSW To Scrap Over 30,000 COVID-19 Fines After Court Declares Them 'invalid'

The Australian government on Tuesday, Nov 29 announced that it is withdrawing more than 33,000 COVID-19 fines imposed in the most populous state of New South Wales after it was declared invalid by a court. The penalties imposed on Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic were challenged by an Australian legal advocacy group, Redfern Legal Centre, stating that they were "too vague." The Australian court agreed that the tens of thousands of fines shall be scrapped as they no longer hold valid after the case was brought by the legal advocacy group, according to the reports.

“The Commissioner of Fines Administration is able to independently review or withdraw penalty notices,” said Revenue NSW in a statement published on Tuesday. “In this case, he has decided to exercise his statutory power to withdraw two types of Public Health Order fines.”

When the pandemic was at its peak, the Australian government imposed strict measures banning the public movement and asking Australians to 'stay at home' to contain the COVID-19 spread. The New South Wales law enforcement authorities imposed fines amounting to A$1,000 (£558) for the breach of the public health protocol. At least three plaintiffs argued in the case brought to the court that the fines they incurred at the time amounting to a whopping A$1,000 (£558) to A$3,000 (£1,674), were invalid.

COVD-19 fines 'no longer met the legal criteria'

At a hearing in New South Wales Supreme Court, the prosecutors argued that the fines no longer met the legal criteria. Of the total 62,138 fines, the Australian Commissioner of Fines Administration withdrew 33,121 of them with immediate effect. All fines that were already paid by the defaulters would be refunded, the court said in the ruling, adding that the ban on driver licenses shall also be removed. Samantha Lee, acting solicitor for the plaintiffs in a statement, that justice has been "granted to three people who took on the NSW government regarding the validity of their COVID fines and won!” Although, Lee added that the ruling was done on a “technical basis” and does not imply that the rules were not broken and the offences were not committed then.

According to the new advisory issued by the NSW government, the latest Omicron wave is peaking again in the state before December. Publicly available COVID-19 data on the NSW Health said that COVID-19 cases had risen by more than 50 percent in the last week of November. NSW Health recorded 22,672 cases of COVID-19 last week. The daily case rise notification shows the growth rate at about 30 percent.