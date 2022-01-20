Australia's PM Morrison Drops Proposal To Allow Under-18s To Operate Forklifts: Report

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday dropped his own proposal to allow youngsters below the age of 18 years to drive forklifts. The roll-back of the Prime Minister's proposal comes after it was opposed by states and territories. They had also dubbed the proposal as dangerous "brain fart," The Guardian reported.

The forklift is an industrial truck that is used to lift and transport materials over short distances. PM Morrison had presented the proposal to the national cabinet in an attempt to address the workforce shortage caused by the Omicron wave which is crippling supply chains in the country.

According to Andrew Barr, the Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), the PM's proposal was unanimously rejected by the states and territories. Earlier on Wednesday, the Australian Prime Minister had stated that there were changes that needed to be made around the age of forklift drivers in order to enhance the labour supply.

Meanwhile, a day later Morrison said that the national cabinet has decided not to pursue the matter of under-18 forklift drivers any further. "We had a good discussion about it today (Thursday), and we don't believe it's something we should be pursuing at this time," the PM stated as per The Guardian.

As a former warehouse worker, I am truely baffled by Morrison’s forklift announcement. I’ve know adults who were dangerous behind the wheel of a forkie, let alone young people.



Makes me wonder what they’re trying to distract us from, with this ridiculous announcement. — Shirley Jackson 🌹 (@asintemple) January 19, 2022

Few states mandate "high-risk work" license to drive forklift

The proposal appears to have caught states off guard, as Grace Grace, a spokesperson for Queensland's minister for industrial relations, claimed that PM Morrison had not brought it up with the minister or the department. As per the report, the office of Victoria's minister for workplace safety also did not find any evidence of communications from the commonwealth on the matter. As driving a forklift involves some amount of danger, one requires a special "high-risk work" license in states like New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland. As per the report, people above the age of 18 years are only eligible to obtain such licenses.

Forklift accidents killed 8 since 2019 in Victoria

Since the beginning of 2019, eight people have died at work as a result of forklift accidents in Victoria, and WorkSafe has received 419 cases of injuries caused by the machines. According to Jade Ingham, assistant secretary of the Queensland branch of the CFMEU, PM Morrison's backflip on forklifts comes after he failed on vaccines, rapid antigen tests, and support for vulnerable employees. Ingham also slammed the Prime Minister for trying to use "child labour to fill in the gaps on the front lines," the reported the news outlet.