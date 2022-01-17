Australia's PM Scott Morrison Says COVID-19 Testing Kits Shortage 'not Unique' To Nation

Australian PM Scott Morrison on Monday stated that the shortages of at-home COVID antigen tests were “not unique” to the nation. According to Today Online, Australia is facing a shortage of at-home antigen test kits after health authorities urged asymptomatic close contacts to take their tests on their own. Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has also flagged “significant concerns” about reports of price gouging of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests amid reports of stockpiling and shortages.

However, Morrison, while speaking on radio station 2GB, said, “The rapid antigen tests are in short supply all around the world. This is not something that is unique to Australia going through it,” adding, “it's part of dealing with Omicron. Omicron has disrupted everything."

It is to mention that Morrison earlier this month had agreed to provide 10 free kits for low-income earners. Doctors and trade unions, on the other hand, demanded free tests for everyone. However, Morrison resisted those calls saying that the government would not cover the cost, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility”.

ACCC raise concern over high pricing of COVID test kits

Now, on Monday, the ACCC Chair Rod Sims informed that there were reports of kits costing even up to A$500 at online retailers, and A$70 per test at stores when they were available for around A$10 at pharmacies weeks ago. In a press release, the ACCC said that more than 1,800 members of the public complained about the high pricing of rapid antigen tests. Sims also stated that the demand and supply chain issues have been impacted since the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Even after successfully containing the outbreak of the virus initially, Australia has reported nearly 1.3 million cases over the last two weeks. As per local media reports, daily infections dipped in New South Wales and Victoria on Monday. But new hospitalisations remain elevated across the nation, with more people admitted than at any other time in the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the outbreak has also threatened to slow down the country's economic recovery with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate leading to staff shortages and disrupting business supply chains.

(Image: AP/PTI)