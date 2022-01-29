Australia's PM Scott Morrison Says Kanye West Must Be Fully-vaccinated To Hold Concerts

Amid the country reporting the highest death toll, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated strict vaccination norms for all. In the latest development, Morrison on Saturday said music superstar Kanye West must be fully-vaccinated to perform in the country, reported Canberra Times. Notably, the statement from the Australian Prime Minister came nearly a month after Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia due to vaccine issues. According to media reports, the hip-hop star has plans to hold concerts in Australia in March. However, it is not yet clear whether he had inoculated the COVID vaccine or not. As per Morrison, he would apply the same protocol to deport the musician if he fails to meet the vaccine criteria of the country.

Kanye West warned by Australian PM

The Prime Minister reiterated the American rapper need to prove his vaccination status in order to enter the country for any music-related concerts. "The rules are: you have to be fully vaccinated. Those are the rules, they apply to everybody. It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules, you can come. If you don't follow the rules, you can't," Canberra Times quoted Morrison as saying. Amid the revolving situation in Australia, it has shut its border for international travellers besides for some exceptions. However, fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and eligible visa holders can travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Australia records 97 COVID deaths amid surge in Omicron cases

According to the information updated on the government website, if an individual is not granted an exemption, he should not continue with travel plans, as he will not be permitted to board a flight to Australia. If a person is granted a travel exemption, he/she will need to take evidence of that exemption decision to the airport. According to Canberra Times, the music star has not revealed the status of vaccination. However, in 2021, he had received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but explained immunisation as "the mark of the beast" in a 2020 interview. It is worth mentioning that the country is reeling under the new COVID variant. It has recorded almost a hundred Coronavirus deaths for a second consecutive day on Friday.

(Image: AP)