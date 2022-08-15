Australia's PM Seeks Legal Advice As Morrison Held 3 Ministries 'secretly' In His Tenure

In a major development in Australia, a media report claimed that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is now seeking legal advice following reports of his predecessor "secretly running" three ministries. Citing an Australian newspaper, The Guardian reported former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had handled three ministries including health, finance and resources and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The report claimed that Morrison was secretly sworn into three ministries without the knowledge of some senior cabinet colleagues – including then finance minister Mathias Cormann.

Besides, the federal court filings also revealed that the governor-general, David Hurley, appointed Morrison to oversee the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources in April last year. The report was also confirmed by the spokesperson of the governor-general. According to the spokesperson, Hurley had “appointed former prime minister Morrison to administer portfolios other than the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet." "It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility. These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony – the governor-general signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister," the spokesperson said.

The report claimed that Morrison took charge of the health ministry earlier in 2020 when the country was facing an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.. Moreover, a report published by News.com.au revealed Morrison was also sworn in as resources minister in late 2021. This came despite a disagreement with then resources minister Keith Pitt over the PEP-11 fossil fuel development of the New South Wales coast. According to reports, the former Australian PM had used his powers to block the renewal of the Pep-11 offshore gas project, despite the opposition of Pitt.

Albanese confirms his department preparing for a legal battle

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports, deputy PM Barnaby Joyce termed the arrangement "very bad practice" for democracy. On the other hand, Albanese termed the development "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" and confirmed his department was preparing for a legal battle. "Australians knew during the election campaign that I was running a shadow ministry. What they didn’t know was that Scott Morrison was running a shadow government. A shadow government that was operating in the shadows," the UK media quoted the minister as saying during the presser. “How is it that the governor-general could swear in Scott Morrison into ministerial portfolios without there being transparency about that process? In Australia, we have a Westminster system of government that produces accountability," he said.

Image: AP