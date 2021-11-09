Australia's PM Unveils New Clean Car Policy, Denies Criticising Electric Vehicles In 2019

On Tuesday, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles, just days after his government was criticised at the United Nations conference in Scotland for being a straggler in fighting climate change. As he launched the government's new clean car policy, the Prime Minister also evaded accusations of hypocrisy and denied he opposed electric vehicles ahead of the 2019 federal election when he stated Labor would "end the weekend," reported The Guardian. Morrison stated that the cost of the technology would come down over time and no subsidies would be provided to consumers of electric vehicles.

The 250 million Australian Dollar plan would work with private companies to speed up the installation of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refuelling stations. "The costs of technology are coming down, and that means the choices available to Australians and right around the world are becoming more accessible, so our plans are all about supporting those choices," PM Morrison was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP). He went on to say that the government's plans do not include transferring a large amount of taxpayers' money to large multinational corporations in order to get the costs reduced. They will take care of it themselves as they are quite interested in doing so, he claimed.

Electric vehicle advocacy groups criticise govt's clean car policy

The conservative government anticipates battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to account for at least 30 per cent of new passenger and light commercial truck sales in Australia by 2030. As of now, electric vehicles account for less than 2 per cent of new vehicle sales in Australia, and the transportation industry is a major reason why the country is one of the world's worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita, reported the news agency. Meanwhile, the government's new clean car policy has been criticised by electric vehicle advocacy groups.

According to Behyad Jafari, chief executive of the Electric Vehicles Council and an advocate for the Australian electric car industry, the policy is a "fizzer" that lacks efforts to strengthen uptake. The opposition centre-left Labor Party campaigned in 2019 with the goal of having 50 per cent of new electrified cars by 2030. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese now remarked that if Labor wins the upcoming elections in May, his government will slash taxes on electric vehicles, making them more affordable. It should be mentioned here that Morrison pledged Australia to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)