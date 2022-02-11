At QUAD Meet, Morrison Jokes About FMs ‘best Behaviour’, Leaves Ministers In Splits

As the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with the foreign ministers of QUAD partnership, a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies India, Japan and the US, to focus on the regional challenges, the delegation shared a lighter moment of a good laugh as PM Scott Morrison joked about the “best behaviour” demonstrated by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.

During the fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting being held on Feb. 11, Friday leaders shared a light moment as the Australian premier joked that foreign ministers have been “polite" and that they have been caught on putting on their "best behaviour”. As Jaishankar affirmed the country’s commitment to building progress on the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Indo-Pacific region and upholding the QUAD’s positive and ambitious agendas in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Japan's FM pledged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's commitment to QUAD for advancing ‘shared interest’ in a secure and prosperous region.

Blinken, meanwhile, joked that the “risk of going last is that everything has already been said,” as the foreign ministerial delegation exchanged laughter alongside Payne and Morrison.

"Our work together in the Indo-Pacific is growing exponentially and it is very rewarding to see the engagement of so many of our partners in the region with us both," FM Payne said. "When allies and partners work together, we are so much more effective. We are so much more collaborative," she furthermore added. "When we are committed to our shared values, there are no challenges we cannot and will not overcome."

Four 'like-minded' nations stand for world order that favours freedom: Australian PM

The four "like-minded" nations met amid the escalating tensions with Russia and China and the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But Australian Prime Morrison stated that he was “reassured” by the support from Australia's QUAD partners, with the world being a "very fragile, fragmented and contested" place. “Each of us stands for a world order that favours freedom and particularly here in a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he had said as he headed to meet with the QUAD partners.

“Today's meeting is about building on progress. One is, ending the COVID-19 pandemic together,” Blinken told the Australian Prime Minister. “We are making progress towards our goal of producing 1 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022 in addition,” he further added, commending India’s contribution as outlined by Jaishankar. On Thursday, Australian foreign minister welcomed her counterparts from India, Japan, and the United States as host nations for the meeting of the foreign ministers of the security grouping in Melbourne on a two-day summit.