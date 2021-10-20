Australia's Queensland Sets Record As It Receives Hailstones Measuring 16 Cm In Diameter

Queensland witnessed yet another day of intense thunderstorms and heavy hail, triggering emergency alerts for the Mackay and Bowen regions. Australia witnessed the biggest hailstones it has ever recieved on Wednesday, which were generated by a huge storm. The size of the hails was so massive that it left houses damaged and even toppled a shopping centre roof.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), about 16cm of hail was received by the north of Mackay in north Queensland. BOM further stated that the previous record was nearly 14cm, which was seen in southeast Queensland last year. In a tweet, BOM wrote, “The atmosphere was extremely unstable, which allowed hail to continue growing before gravity forced it to the ground.”

Yesterday's 16cm hail in Yalboroo, Queensland is a new Australian record. The previous record was 14cm, observed in south-east Qld last year. The atmosphere was extremely unstable, which allowed hail to continue growing before gravity forced it to the ground. — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 19, 2021

Monstrous hailstones measuring 16cm in diameter fell to the ground in central Queensland on Tuesday afternoon, likely setting a new Australian record for hail size.



Image: Hail at Yalboroo by @samyj_412 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xC9iYpKPuU — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) October 19, 2021

Further, this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology had also issued an emergency alert, citing severe storms and gusts exceeding 120 km/h.

A 120km/h wind gust has been recorded at Mackay. The standard emergency warning signal has been activated for this very dangerous thunderstorm: https://t.co/BgONx5NHFo — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 20, 2021

The emergency warning stated that over the next few hours, extreme storms are expected to create damages, with potentially destructive winds, gigantic hailstones, and torrential rainfall that may contribute to flash floods in the warning regions.

Severe Storm and fire warning across Australia

People in Queensland regions have been urged to relocate their cars in safe covered places, mostly away from trees, as well as advised to secure loose outdoor objects and furniture, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES). It further advised residents to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, to check for downed powerlines, and take safety, preferably inside, during thunderstorms.

Furthermore, severe storms have wreaked havoc on northern New South Wales, particularly Coffs Harbour and its adjoining areas, with destructive hail and wind gusts. A Lowes store ceiling at Toormina, south of Coffs Harbour, had crumbled due to the weight of water, causing 400 people to evacuate the shopping mall, the Dailymail reported. SES Coffs Harbour City Unit informed that it has received over 200 calls regarding property and vehicle damage in Coffs Harbour, Toormina, and Sawtell.

Additionally, BOM has also issued a 'Severe Fire Danger' warning for the area of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, advising locals to act on Bushfire Survival Plan. There is a severe fire risk warning which will be created by a combination of hot, dry, and mild to locally fresh west to south-westerly winds, according to the BOM.

Earlier on October 18, as thunderstorms strengthened with large hailstones and torrential rains across large regions of Queensland, two tornadoes were witnessed on that day. The BOM has informed that one of the tornadoes was seen at Pittsworth, southwest of Toowoomba, while another in Bracewell, near Gladstone.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)