Australia's Senate Urges Government To Act Against Iran, Says Report

The Australian Senate has demanded the government to impose additional sanctions and label Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation. A 128-page report from the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade References Committee decried the use of force by security agents and human rights abuses in Iran, as per a report by Iran International. The report highlights the brutal crackdown on the ongoing protests in Iran and criticises the use of live ammunition on civilians. The committee presented evidence of maltreatment of the Iranian population by the very authorities meant to protect them and recommended steps to hold the regime accountable.

The report calls for the categorisation of IRGC as a terror-supporting organization and the use of sanctions to target individuals and entities responsible for human rights abuses and malicious cyber activity against Australia. It also suggests opposing the election of the Islamic Republic to UN bodies and increasing transparency in diplomatic relations with Tehran. The Senate expressed concerns about credible allegations of threats against Australian citizens and urged the government to provide an update on the assessment of such behavior in Australia.

Senate recommends minimising relations with Iran

It recommends minimizing relations with the Islamic Republic and increasing public information about the status of diplomatic relations and security concerns. The report recognizes Australia lagging behind Western democracies in taking action against Iran's human rights abuses and states that implementing the committee's recommendations would place Australia firmly in the community of nations opposing such behavior. The West has increased pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests and arm supply for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the US, EU, and UK imposing fresh sanctions on Tehran. The report stresses the moral obligation and practical necessity to protect human rights and calls on the Australian government to send a clear message to the Iranian regime that its behavior is unacceptable.