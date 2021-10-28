Australia's Victoria Logs 1,923 COVID Cases A Day Before Relaxation Of Curbs

A day before Victoria moves to the next stage of reopening, the Australian state on Thursday, 28 October, recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic this year. According to The Guardian, the state recorded 25 deaths and around 1,923 locally acquired cases. Around 746 infected Victorians are in hospital, including 137 patients in ICU and 85 people on ventilators.

As per the media outlet, acting chief health officer Ben Cowie expressed “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of the 25 Victorians. Cowie noted that the state’s seven-day daily case number average has fallen to 1,756, from Wednesday’s average of 1,800. He also announced that anyone ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will need to produce a copy of their Australian Immunisation Register (AIR) medical exemption form as proof.

Meanwhile, the recent data comes despite more than 77% of Victorians being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and with the next round of restrictions to ease on Friday. Even with high case numbers, most indoor settings in the state will be allowed to reopen. Face masks will also be no longer required outdoors, and retail, cinemas and theatres will reopen. Regional travel will be allowed since the state will reach the double-dosed vaccination milestone this week, according to a government statement.

Australia to lift COVID travel ban

Earlier this week, the Australian government also declared that it plans to lift a pandemic ban on the country’s citizens from travelling abroad. In an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Australians have spent 19 months under some of the world's strictest border rules, which prevented them from travelling overseas without permission. The government outlined that fully vaccinated people will no longer require an exemption to leave the country from November 1, reported BBC News. It stated that as of now the rule is only applicable to Australians, however, some restrictions for foreigners will be lifted soon.

The government employees and essential workers were among those exempted from the restriction. As of now, Australians are allowed to leave the country only in extreme circumstances, such as essential work or visiting a dying relative. Exempted citizens and others are allowed to enter the country but there are strict limits on arrival numbers. As a result of this, thousands of people are stranded in other countries. The government stated that children under the age of 12 will be exempted from the new travel vaccine requirement. However, all other unvaccinated travellers will require exemptions and will have to be under a mandatory quarantine period for 14 days in hotels upon their return, reported the outlet.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)