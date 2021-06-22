'Bewildered': Australia To Challenge UNESCO's Decision To Downgrade Great Barrier Reef

Australia, on June 22, said that it will “strongly oppose” a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” over deterioration caused by climate change. On Monday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said that it will downgrade the status of the reef in a meeting scheduled to be held next month in the Chinese capital Beijing. In a report, the UN body stressed that "there is no possible doubt" the network of colourful corals off Australia's northeast coast was "facing ascertained danger." However, Canberra asserted that it was “stunned” by the UN body’s decision and called it a “backflip on previous assurances from UN officials" that the step would not be taken.

Aus to challenge the decision

On Tuesday, Australian Environment Minister Susan Ley, said that her country would challenge the decision adding that it wasn’t fair to “single out Australia”. Addressing the Parliament, Ley stressed that The Great Barrier Reef was the “best-managed reef” in the world and it was wrong to put it in the “potential 'in danger' listing." Ley also said that she and Foreign Minister Marise Payne had called the UNESCO director-general to express the Australian government's "strong disappointment" and "even bewilderment" on the decision.

"Climate change is the single biggest threat to all of the world's reef ecosystems... and there are 83 natural World Heritage properties facing climate change threats so it's not fair to simply single out Australia," said Environment Minister Sussan Ley.

The Great Barrier Reef is marked by remarkable variety and beauty on the northeast coast of Australia. It contains the world’s largest collection of coral reefs, with 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 types of mollusc. However, over the years, global warming and subsequent climate crisis have led to its bleaching.

UNESCO first challenged the reef’s status in 2017. It was then that Canberra committed more than A$3 billion to improve the reef's health. While the health of the reef continues to dwindle, the Australian administration has shown no strong commitment to its protection. Earlier this year, the Australian Academy of Science had warned that the Great Barrier Reef is all but doomed, with between 70 and 99 per cent of corals set for destruction unless immediate “transformative action” is taken.

