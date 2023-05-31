Big Impact Of PM Modi's Visit, Australia Cancels Khalistan Referendum Permission

The Sydney Masonic Centre (SMC) has called off a Khalistan referendum propaganda event that was originally slated to take place in the Australian city on June 4, Sunday. The Centre has cited security risks and threats to the community as reasons for the event's cancellation, as per local media reports.

“Masonic Centre has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Masonic policy and due to risks to Masonic staff, assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated. We did not understand the nature of this Khalistan event at the time of booking," said a spokesperson for the centre.

"However after lots of deliberations decision was taken that Sydney Masonic Centre does not want to be part of any event which can potentially bring harm to the community,” the spokesperson added. The event's cancellation comes amid a wave of attacks on Hindu sites in Australia by pro-Khalistani groups.

Khalistani event cancelled days after PM Modi, Albanese meet

The violent activities have spurred concern among the Hindu community living in the country, and have also been addressed by the prime ministers of India and Australia. PM Narendra Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to Sydney earlier this month and met his counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

The duo vowed to cooperate and collectively take strict action against disruptive elements running rampant in Australia. Days after their meeting, the Khalistani event was cancelled. According to the outlet, hundreds of people had complained and called for the event to be scrapped. Dharmendra Yadav, one of the complainants, claimed that it was promoted via anti-Hindu posters.

“I live in Parramatta and for the last five days every morning, we had to confront huge banners with anti-Hindu slogans on them. I wrote to Sydney Masonic Centre and explained the violent ideology of Khalistan, how they have killed thousands of Hindus and Sikhs in last forty years," he said.