Bilateral With Albanese, Meet-ups With Community: A Look At PM Modi's Australia Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Papua New Guinea on Monday to jet off to his final pit stop- Australia. In the land down under, he will be hosted by his counterpart Anthony Albanese for a period of three days. While the Quad summit is off the table since it was cancelled last week, PM Modi still has a long itinerary to follow.

Ahead of his visit, Albanese said on Monday: "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney," he added, according to ANI.

PM Modi to arrive in Australia on May 22

PM Modi will be in Australia for three days, beginning May 22. He will be partaking in a bilateral meeting with Albanese where the two leaders will discuss trade, investment, defence, and overall partnership in significant detail. He will then be meeting Australia's leading entrepreneurial figures to drive the country's "growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March."

On the cultural front, the prime ministerial duo will attend a community event in Sydney that will showcase the vibrant Indian diaspora in Australia. But PM Modi's visit to Australia concluding on May 24 won't be the end of it all. Albanese is also looking forward to flying to New Delhi in September for the highly anticipated G20 Leaders Summit, an international forum that focuses on economic cooperation.