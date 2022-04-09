'Blew Me Away': Rare White Kangaroo Spotted By Australian Woman; Pictures Amuse Netizens

Netizens have been taken by surprise with pictures that have gone viral, which show a rare breed of the Kangaroo seen in Outback Queensland. A recently spotted Kangaroo has grabbed the attention of many netizens on social media. Have you ever come across a white Kangaroo? In the photos, a Kangaroo was seen bounding at a property outside Longreach. It is believed that these rare Kangaroos are only visible once about 50,000 to 100,000 people.

A native of Nogo Station, Sarah Kinnon managed to click the pictures of the rare breed of the Kangaroo before it disappeared. The photos of the rare breed were shared on the Facebook page of Outback Pioneers. Since the images were posted, they quickly went viral. "I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo," Sarah told ABC News. "It was pretty incredible to see it, if you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that's how white it was," she added.

However, Kangaroos are often a beautiful part of the scenery for Australians. But a white marsupial is rare. "It was all a bit rushed, we didn't see him for long," Kinnon said. She added, "I just chucked my daughter to my husband, got my camera and that's about all I had time for," as per ABC News. Kinnon said that a white kangaroo was spotted on the property 15 kilometres from Longreach six months ago but she missed her camera at that time. She added that she was blown away by the rare white Kangaroo.

Rare white Kangaroo spotted in Queensland

When a peculiarly pigmented creature with white fur, feathers, or scales is seen in the wild, they are often labeled 'Albino'. This is caused by a defect in the enzymes involved in the production of melanin due to a genetic mutation. However, the Queensland Museum Curator of Vertebrates Paul Oliver stated that the creature captured in the pictures was not Albino as it had black eyes. According to Oliver, an Albino has pink eyes, or sometimes there could be another type of mutation called leucism where sometimes they'll have black eyes.

Meanwhile, the images posted on Facebook have amassed 2.5k likes accompanied by comments. People were seen commenting "Wow Sarah, so great you got pics!!" The second user commented, "They are a magnificent sight when you see them. First time I did I thought I was seeing things." The third user wrote, "WOW never seen that before."

Image: Pixabay