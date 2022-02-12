Blinken & Jaishankar Discuss Russian Aggression, Myanmar & Afghanistan Crisis

As tension along the Ukraine-Russia border escalate steadily, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed diplomatic efforts in response to Moscow's aggression, while mulling over issues of mutual interest, with his Indian counterpart Dr. Subramanyam Jaishankar. Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th QUAD meet of Foreign Ministers in Melbourne, Australia, the top diplomats also reviewed the progress made over the past year in expanding the US-India Strategic Partnership, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. The foreign ministers also conveyed their perspectives on challenges faced in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic efforts in response to Russian aggression, the challenges faced in Afghanistan, placing Burma back on the path of democracy and other issues of mutual concern," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a release on Friday.

Noting the "broadening and deepening" bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi, Secretary Blinken added that it is "critical" to "promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region." Reiterating his call for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and beyond, Blinken emphasised that both the members of QUAD will widen cooperation on "common practices, including reinforcing the rules-based international order."

The bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar came on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) meet, that took place between India, Australia, Japan and the US in the presence of US State Secretary Antony Blinken, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar, Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, chaired by Australian PM Scott Morrison. This was the first in-person Foreign Ministers-level meet of the Indo-Pacific democracies in two years after the summit was held in Washington in 2020. After concluding a "productive trip" to Australia, Blinken on Friday, departed for "important meetings in Fiji".

Good meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss efforts to strengthen #IndoPacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad. I look forward to working together on issues that affect our two countries. pic.twitter.com/7Yt3z81zev — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 11, 2022

Blinken explains 'dual-track' approach against Russia

Addressing the QUAD meet yesterday, Blinken asserted that the US has been pursuing a dual-track approach to the "challenge posed by Russia", including deployment of 1,35,000 troops along eastern borders of Ukraine. "Diplomacy and dialogue- we would strongly prefer to resolve the differences that we have through diplomacy and dialogue. That is the responsible way to do things," Blinken said during his address. He also stressed on US' commitment to "continuing to build up the defensive capacity of Ukraine as well as reinforcing the defences of NATO" in case Russia renewed its aggression."

The Quad is a vital part of our vision for the Indo-Pacific and shows the priority we place on working with partners and allies in the region. We had a productive discussion on issues that shape our collective prosperity and security. pic.twitter.com/VvEhZOEVAK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 11, 2022

On the other hand, he also voiced support for a free and open Indo-Pacific as it will ensure an open society and allow countries in the strategic region to choose their "own path and own partners. Referring to China's expansionist behavior, Blinken also added, "We'll strengthen our cooperation on maritime security, both to combat challenges like illegal unregulated, unreported fishing and to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight across the region, including in the South and East China Seas." Lastly, agreeing to robust efforts to enhance the affirmative partnership of the QUAD nations, he called for an expansion in coordination with ASEAN in a bid to curtail human rights abuse under military rule in Myanmar.

(Image: @SecretaryAntonyBlinken/Twitter)