Blinken Holds Bilateral Talks With Jaishankar; Stresses On Free Indo-Pacific At QUAD Meet

United States State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday initiated bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Melbourne, Australia on the sidelines of the ongoing 4th Foreign Minister's Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) between India, Japan and the US and chaired by Australian PM Scott Morrison. Hailing the India-US relations, Dr Jaishankar delivered the opening address, saying that he "welcomed the chance to sit with (Blinken) and look" at the "positive trajectory" laid out for both the nations.

In a statement released earlier this week by Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific said that, at the bilateral meeting with India, Blinken is aimed to "reaffirm vitally important strategic partnership" with India during the meeting.

The meeting comes as a part of Blinken's seven-day your to Australia, including Fiji and Hawaii. It is to mention that the QUAD meet takes place as the world is focused on the deteriorating situation in Europe where the US is in logjams with Russia over Ukraine. The bilateral talks are expected to be a milestone for bolstering greater global partnership and commitment to the Indo-Pacific strategy that Washington "is trying to accomplish through the QUAD, with Australia, India and Japan," Kritenbrink had said.

"Certainly, for us, in this century the changing India-US relationship has really been a very defining development. So, I welcome the chance today to sit with you & look at our relationship &see how we can continue to take it forward in its positive trajectory," EAM Dr. S Jaishankar said during the bilateral talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Blinken reiterates call for free and open Indo-Pacific at QUAD meet

At the QUAD meet, US State Secretary Antony Blinken emphasised the key motive of the member nations, saying that "the countries are brought together by what we are not against but what we are for" and that is the "free and open Indo-Pacific." Dubbing it to be the most dynamic and fastest-growing economic corridor, he went on "People deserve to live freely, countries deserve to have the freedom to work together and associate with whom they choose. Together we can demonstrate that we are effective in bringing benefits to all of our people." It is to note that this is the first time Quad Foreign Ministers are meeting since the two QUAD summits last year.

EAM Jaishankar hails bilateral ties between India, Australia

Speaking at the QUAD in-person meeting with foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, and the US, EAM Jaishankar hailed the ties between India and Australia. He further emphasised the role of the US in the robust progress of bilateral relations with the QUAD nations.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)