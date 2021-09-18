China Must End Trade Coercion Campaign, Open Ministerial Trade Talks To Join CPTPP: Aus

In its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Australia will demand China end its campaign of economic trade coercion and open ministerial trade talks. According to the Australian Financial Review, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said that all CPTPP members would have to be confident that China could meet the pact's high standards and its WTO commitments. He added that this meant that Beijing’s bans and restrictions on $20 billion worth of Australian exports would be seen as a breach of that agreement.

Tehan said, “As we have conveyed to China, these are important matters which require ministerial engagement”.

China applies to join CPTPP

It is worth noting that CPTPP is a free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam. The pact was signed by the aforementioned 11 countries in March 2018 in Santiago, Chile. Beijing, on the other hand, has been showing interest in joining the CPTPP. Several times the top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had even indicated to join the bloc.

Earlier, Goa Feng, spokesperson of Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said, "Beijing had been actively conducting a study on matters related to joining the CPTPP and it's ready to strengthen technical exchanges with CPTPP members on relevant problems".

On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministery also announced that it has applied to join the 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group. According to AP, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to New Zealand's trade minister as a representative of the CPTPP. If China joins, that will quadruple the total population within the group to some 2 billion people. It has promised that it will increase imports of goods. However, it also faces complaints that it fails to carry out promises made when it joined the WTO in 2001.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI