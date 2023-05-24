Chroming Explained: Deadly Trend Claims Teen's Life As Huffing Toxic Chemical Turns Fatal

Esra Haynes, a 13-year-old girl hailing from Melbourne, Australia, passed away on Sunday as a result of inhaling hazardous chemicals. The cause of her death was attributed to her involvement in a perilous activity commonly referred to as "chroming" or "huffing". Esra had been hospitalised for over a week before ultimately succumbing to her condition.

Esra’s sister, Imogen, told 7News: “We definitely have a mission to raise awareness for kids and anyone that does it. We don’t want that to happen to anyone else. We don’t want another family to go through this, it’s absolutely horrible.”

Her brother, Seth, added: “I just want to put awareness out there that it can happen very quickly, and we don’t want to lose any more amazing people.”

What is chroming?

The act of chroming, alternatively known as huffing or sniffing, involves the inhalation of noxious substances. These substances encompass a range of toxic chemicals such as paint, solvents, aerosol cans, glue, cleaning products, and petrol.

Inhaling these substances affects the central nervous system, causing a reduction in brain activity, which leads to a temporary state of euphoria commonly referred to as a "high".

Engaging in this practice poses significant dangers and can result in various adverse effects, including slurred speech, dizziness, and hallucinations. Additionally, individuals may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and disorientation.

Moreover, inhaling these solvents carries the risk of severe consequences such as heart attacks or suffocation. Chroming or huffing can also cause permanent damage to vital organs like the brain, liver, and kidneys.

According to the American Addiction Centers, chroming is more commonly observed among younger individuals who may not have access to other types of drugs. The US National Survey on Drug Use and Health discovered that approximately half a million individuals in the United States disclosed using inhalants. The majority of these users fell within the age range of 12 to 17 years old.

As a part of new drug-misuse legislation, the UK Government is making preparations to prohibit the possession of nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas. Individuals found in possession of nitrous oxide gas in public could potentially face prosecution under these proposed laws.