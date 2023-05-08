Controversy Emerges After Australia's Opera House Refuses To Light Up For Coronation

The decision by the state of New South Wales, Australia to cancel plans to light the sails of the Sydney Opera House in honour of King Charles' coronation has drawn criticism from some quarters. However, the state's premier, Chris Minns, has defended the move, saying that taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for lighting the sails for every occasion, as per a report from the Guardian.

The lighting of the sails of the Opera House is a long-standing tradition in Australia, with the iconic building often lit up to celebrate important events. However, the recently elected Labor government in New South Wales has been more selective in its choices of events to commemorate in this way.

Australian Monarchist League isn't happy with New South Wales' decision

The decision not to light the sails for King Charles' coronation has drawn criticism from the Australian Monarchist League, which said that its members would have contributed to the cost of lighting the Opera House for the occasion. However, Minns argued that the cost of lighting the sails for every event would be too high and that the sails were being lit too often. He said that he wanted to reserve the lighting of the sails for important moments of sacrifice and heroism in Australia's history, or for significant international events in Sydney.

“From now on, should taxpayer funds ever be used to light up buildings, it will prove that this decision was based on Mr Minn’s [sic] republican sympathies and not on cost,” the Australian Monarchist League said in a statement. The decision not to light the sails for the coronation of King Charles is the latest in a series of decisions by the new government in New South Wales to be more selective in its use of public resources. While some have criticized the decision, others have praised the government for its efforts to be more fiscally responsible.