COP26: Australia PM Says He 'hasn't Made Any Final Decisions' On Attending Climate Summit

Amid criticism over poor climate record, Australian PM Scott Morrison has signalled that he may not attend the UN’s landmark climate conference in November. In an interview with the West Australian newspaper, Morrison said that he had “not made any final decisions” on attending the COP26 Summit, suggesting it was a burden. He said that attending the conference meant “another trip overseas,” adding that he has spent “a lot of time in quarantine”.

Morrison told the media outlet that he would consider other priorities, including the reopening of Australia’s borders. He said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he has to focus on things in his own country. The Australian PM added that the nation will be opening up around November and there will be a lot of issues to manage. “I have to manage those competing demands,” Morrison said.

It is worth mentioning that the COP26 Summit will be the biggest global climate crisis talks in years. According to the BBC, it is hoped that the 12-day meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, will produce the next emissions standards to slow global warming. Australia is one of 200 countries expected to present their 2030 emissions at the meet.

Even though Morrison may not attend the COP26 Summit, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that if the Prime Minister plans not to attend the meet, there would still be senior-level representation at the meeting. Payne on Monday said that it won’t be a “no-show” at the conference. “Australia will be strongly represented at the conference no matter by which senior Australian representative and our commitment is very clear," she told the ABC News.

Criticism over slow climate progress

Meanwhile, Australia is one of the world’s top exporters of coal and gas. Morrison has said that he wishes the nation to achieve net-zero emissions “as soon as possible”. However, he has not yet outlined any measures to achieve the set goal. Morrison has even resisted committing to net-zero by 2050 - a goal already pledged by the United States, the United Kingdom and many other developed nations.

For its slow climate progress and heavy reliance on coal-fired power, Morrison’s administration has been criticised repeatedly. But the Australian PM has consistently defended his climate policies as adequate. Moreover, Canberra has also staunchly been protective of its fossil fuel industry and has pledged to continue mining and trading dirty fuels as there is demand in Asia.

Previously, the United Nations had said that Australia is not on track to reach its Paris Agreement targets of 26-28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030. Separately, a UN report had ranked Australia last out of 170 member nations for its response to climate change. Morrison was even criticised for downplaying the role of climate change when the nation experienced a catastrophic fire season.

(Image: AP)