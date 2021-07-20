COVID-19: South Australia, Victoria Extend Lockdown Amid Rise In Cases Of Delta Variant

South Australia has imposed a seven-day lockdown that will come into effect from Tuesday, July 20 at 6 pm. South Australia Premier Steven Marshall, in a news conference said, that the lockdown will last for at least a week due to the highly transmissible Delta strain of COVID-19. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews announced a week-long extension of the lockdown on July 20.

Lockdown in South Australia and Victoria

In order to curb the spread of Coronavirus, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has imposed Level 5 restrictions in the state. Marshall in a news conference said, that due to the cases of Delta variant of COVID-19, South Australia moves into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday. According to the new restrictions, Marshall stated that people can only leave home for five reasons. People can leave home care for care and compassionate reasons, for essential work, to purchase essential goods such as food, exercise with people from the same household and healthcare that includes COVID testing and vaccination. Exercise must be within 2.5 kilometres of home and only for up to 90 minutes per day.

New restrictions will come into effect 6pm Tue 20 July 2021.

5 essential reasons to leave your home:

▪ Undertake essential work

▪ Shop for essential goods & services

▪ Medical reasons (inc vaccination & testing)

▪ Care & caregiving

▪ Exercise (with people in same household) pic.twitter.com/wbCkhznVoj — SA Health (@SAHealth) July 20, 2021

As per the new restrictions, people need to wear masks in public places. People working in essential services can leave their homes for work. Restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels, clubs or wineries can open but only for takeaway food or a meal delivery service. According to the Australian Health Department, in South Australia, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 839. The total number of fatalities in the state is 4.

South Australian COVID-19 update 20/7/21. For more information, go to https://t.co/mYnZsGpayo or contact the South Australian COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787. pic.twitter.com/afe3DV8jnV — SA Health (@SAHealth) July 20, 2021

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has declared that the current restrictions in Victoria will remain in place for the next seven days until Tuesday, 27 July till 11:59 pm. People can leave home for five reasons which include getting the food and the supplies they need, exercising for up to two hours, people who are care giving workers, work or education if you can’t do it from home or getting vaccinated at the nearest possible location. Shopping and exercise must be done within 5kms of your home or the nearest location.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay