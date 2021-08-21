COVID-19: Australia Reports Record Daily Rise, Police Deployed To Prevent Sydney Protests

Australia witnessed a record rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases on Friday, with New South Wales and Victoria reporting a total of 886 cases.

While other states and territories in the country are yet to report their daily tally, new infections have already crossed the previous single-day high of 754 cases, reported last Thursday. The highest number of cases were reported from Sydney, which is the epicentre of the Delta variant-fuelled outbreak.

In order to prevent a planned anti-lockdown protest, Australian police increased patrolling on roads and blocked transport into Sydney on Saturday. The city has failed to contain an outbreak so far and has been placed under strict lockdown rules. Australian officials also reported three deaths and 516 people hospitalisations in New South Wales on Saturday. Of the 85 people in intensive care, as many as 76 were found to be unvaccinated, officials said.

Heavy police deployment to prevent unauthorised anti-lockdown protest

According to reports, while there were a number of breaches of public health orders, at least 96 people were active in the community during their infectious period. These factors reportedly led to the slowing of efforts to curtail the COVID outbreak. Showing his concerns, Health Minister of New South Wales, Brad Hazzard, said that the situation is very serious in the state and it's time to think of the broader community and families without being selfish.

Australian media reported that over 1,500 police officers were deployed on Sydney's streets to prevent an unauthorised anti-lockdown protest. Trains were directed to bypass major city stations and public transports were banned to the city centre.

Australia's Covid-19 numbers still relatively low

A similar protest was reportedly planned in Melbourne after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday ordered to expand the lockdown after the city reported 61 new cases of which at least 39 people were active in the community.

Apart from this, at least 18 people were hospitalised, including eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. Although the latest outbreak has raised concerns in the country, Australia's Covid-19 numbers are relatively low compared to many developed countries, with just over 43,000 cases and 978 deaths.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)