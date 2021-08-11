COVID-19: Australian Authorities Extend Lockdown In Melbourne Amid Delta Variant Spread

As Australia's second-largest city reeling under the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, the Melbourne authorities on Wednesday decided to expand the COVID-induced lockdown to combat the spread of the virus. As per the latest announcement, the lockdown will remain effective till August 19. The decision came into effect after Victoria registered a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to AP, Victoria logged 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. "This is very challenging, I know, for every single Victorian who would like to be going about their business. They’d like to be open and have a degree of freedom that's simply not possible because of this delta variant," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Sydney to ease restrictions for people vaccinated against COVID

Meanwhile, the authorities in Sydney have announced to ease the lockdown restrictions for those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine. However, the health experts criticised the announcement as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading across the state. “If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what’s happening, tragically, in Sydney right now,” Andrews added. It is to mention that Australia's largest city had reported its highest daily infection with a total of 356 cases on August 9, Tuesday. Two COVID-19 patients died overnight, bringing the toll for New South Wales state, home to Sydney, to 34 since the latest outbreak was detected in mid-June.

New South Wales Premier appeals to citizens to take COVID vaccine

Despite record soaring of cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said some lockdown restrictions could be eased for vaccinated residents from next month. "I am really calling out to everybody to say please get vaccinated because ... there will be opportunities in September and October for us to be able to say to the community if you are vaccinated, you might be able to do a certain level of activity which you can’t now,” Berejiklian said. "September and October will be the most challenging months for us in terms of public policy, in terms of how we move forward, because we wouldn’t have reached the 70% but yet we would have increased vaccination rates," the New South Wales Premier added.

COVID-19 lockdown to continue till inoculation figures reach 70%

According to Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria's COVID-19 response team, several cases were reported around the Caroline Springs Square shopping centre. He claimed that half of the cases were linked to the retail area. The health authorities said that 24% of adults had been fully vaccinated by Wednesday. The officials said that the COVID restriction would be eased after the inoculation figure goes above 70%. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed a proposal to pay people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and also rejected media reports that claimed to introduce a law that would allow employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines.

Till now, Australia managed to control COVID-19

It is worth noting that Australia has managed to keep the pandemic under control as the country recorded just over 37,000 COVID cases and 943 deaths since the country reported its first case. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard informed that there are 198 people in the hospital, 53 of them in ICU and 27 are using breathing aid.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: Pixabay)