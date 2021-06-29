COVID-19: Australian Cities Under Lockdown As Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the lockdown has been imposed in Australian cities. The Premier of Queensland has announced a three-day lockdown in parts of South East Queensland. Following the detection of another local case in Perth’s northern suburbs, a four-day lockdown has been imposed in Perth and Peel from June 29 midnight until July 3.

Lockdown in Perth and Peel

Speaking at a news conference, Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia, said that the new case was a man in his 30s who worked at the Indian Ocean Brewing Company. McGowan also said genomic testing had confirmed the original case, a 51-year-old woman who returned from Sydney and later tested positive, had the highly infectious Delta variant. Following the detection of these cases, Perth and Peel go into lockdown from June 29 to July 3. According to the new guidelines, wearing masks outside the home is compulsory. People can leave home when they need to shop for essentials, attend medical appointments, get vaccinated and unless they are essential workers. People will be allowed to exercise for one hour a day within a five-kilometre radius from their home, with one other adult from the property, but children under 18 are exempt. Schools and daycare centres will remain open. Restaurants, bars, hotels and other venues can remain open only if they serve takeaway food.

IMPORTANT: Following the detection of another local case in Perth’s northern suburbs, Perth and Peel will enter a circuit-breaker lockdown for a minimum of four days from midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/5aR0qZ1mTF — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) June 28, 2021

Following the detection of a new case of COVID-19 tonight, a range of additional exposure sites have now been identified.



You can find the list at https://t.co/Rb7SCHEDad or at https://t.co/KSYrrWqJaw pic.twitter.com/JU8IE8Q0yt — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) June 28, 2021

Lockdown in parts of South East Queensland

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Premier of Queensland has revealed the details of lockdown in Queensland on her Twitter account. The lockdown will cover South East Queensland, Townsville, Palm Island and Magnetic Island. The lockdown has been announced in parts of South East Queensland that includes the local government areas of Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Morton, Brisbane, Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim, the Lockyer Valley, and Somerset. Restrictions will be in place until 6 pm on Friday 2 July, unless extended. Queensland has declared Perth and Peel in Western Australia and Darwin, Palmerston and Leitchfield in the Northern Territory as hotspots from June 30.

BREAKING: Parts of Queensland will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm today. Local Government Areas: Townsville, Palm Island, Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/shR5rk449z — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 29, 2021

According to new guidelines, people can only leave home for one of the four reasons. People can leave home for buying essentials such as groceries or medications. They can leave home for work or study which they cannot do at home. People can exercise in their local area. People can leave home for healthcare or provide help, care or support. Wearing mask has been made mandatory for people whenever they leave home. As per the new guidelines, people can have only two visitors to a home. Funerals are allowed up to 20 people, while weddings are allowed up to 10 people, including the celebrant and witnesses. Supermarkets and other essential stores will be open. Restaurants and cafes in the affected areas can open only for takeaway or delivery.

Cafés, pubs and restaurants will be open only for take away or home delivery.



Visitors at private homes are limited to two.



Funerals are allowed up to 20 people, while weddings are allowed up to 10 people, including the celebrant and witnesses.



Wear a mask when you leave home. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 29, 2021

HOTSPOTS: From 1am on Wednesday 30 June, Queensland will declare Perth and Peel in Western Australia and Darwin, Palmerston and Leitchfield in the Northern Territory as hotspots.

More info: https://t.co/GTFBoIr78z #covid19 pic.twitter.com/SvsVycCkgM — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 29, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Queensland

According to Health department, As on June 29, 2 new local cases and 2 COVID-19 cases from other sources were reported in Queensland. The overall tally of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 1692. The total number of patients recovered in Queensland are 1632 while 7 people have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 infection.

Tuesday 29 June – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



Two new locally acquired cases.



Two new overseas acquired cases.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/bFkGTaEeyH — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 29, 2021

