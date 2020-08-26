COVID-19: Australian Coronavirus Antibody Therapy Aims For Early 2021 Trial

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, countries across the globe have teamed up to produce a vaccine for the deadly virus. In a new development, Australian researchers working on a coronavirus antibody therapy have expressed hope to start human trials in early 2021. As per reports, an extensive trial of a vaccine might begin by the end of this year.

Wai-Hong Tam, a researcher at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne reportedly said that the team has made some progress in recognizing the most potent antibodies to neutralise the spike protein in the deadly virus and end it from getting into human cells. As per Al Jazeera, Tam also said that antibody therapies would be most beneficial for older people and those with underlying health conditions.

The research team’s aim to start with the antibody therapy comes as Australia’s virus hotspot Victoria reported its second-most deadly day with 24 fatalities. As per reports, only 156 fresh virus infections were reported nationwide on August 26, most of them being from the worst-affected state Victoria. Reportedly, nearly 64 per cent of the nation’s 549 deaths from the deadly virus have occurred among residents of aged-care homes, mostly being recorded from Victoria.

Apart from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, the University of Queensland, Brisbane, recently shared that its scientists had reported to the International Society for Vaccines that their molecular clamp vaccine has been found to be effective in hamsters and could be manufactured. The molecular clamp adds a gene to viral proteins to make them stable and trick the body into believing that it is seeing a live virus so it makes antibodies against it.

As per reports, the Australian government committed A$80 million to ensure that Southeast Asian and Pacific countries can have an affordable access to all the virus vaccines. Apart from this, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a A$1 billion investment to boost the defence industry and help in economic recovery. Australia's total virus cases stand at 25,205, with 549 deaths.

