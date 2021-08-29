COVID-19: Australia's New South Wales Records Daily Rise In Cases; Sydney Worst Affected

With growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of the novel Coronavirus, Australia's New South Wales (NSW) continues to witness a surge in cases with Sydney accounting for the bulk of the cases. According to data by the country's health ministry, the state saw a record 1,218 daily infections in the last 24 hours (until 8 pm on Saturday). The state also recorded six deaths and none were fully vaccinated. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian extended her deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of those six individuals.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra worst affected

More than half of Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as the number of Delta variant cases continue to rise in Sydney, Melbourne, the country's largest cities, and the capital Canberra, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Berejiklian said she was pleased with the progress of vaccinations in the state. She said in the past week, as many as 8,34,000 people received the first jab of the vaccine in the state. "It is an outstanding result which has broken all our records," she said while speaking to reporters. She further informed that While 65 per cent of adults in NSW have now received one vaccination, 35 per cent are now fully vaccinated. Earlier on Friday, August 25, Berejiklian had told reporters that the Sydney hospitals are running at their maximum capacity as 80 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 Cases are reported from a single city.

Parklea Correctional Centre closed amid rising cases

Earlier the authorities in Sydney had also announced to ease the lockdown restrictions for those who have received both doses of the vaccine. According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, there are 31 COVID-19 cases in Sydney's Parklea Correctional Centre, which has now been locked down to contain the spread of the virus. It also reported that the maximum-security prison has also been placed under lockdown in Sydney as health authorities believe the virus was initially introduced by a member of the community. Although the latest outbreak has raised concerns in the country, Australia's COVID-19 numbers are relatively low compared to many developed countries, with just over 43,000 cases and around 1,000 deaths.

Image Credits: AP