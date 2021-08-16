COVID-19: Cases On The Rise In Australia; Melbourne, New South Wales Extend Lockdown

As several states in Australia are reeling under the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, authorities of New South Wales have decided to tighten COVID-19 restrictions. This comes after the state reported its worst coronavirus tally of 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

According to state Premier Gladys Berejiklian, two among the deceased had received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine while the rest were unvaccinated. She accused Sydney for the steep rise in new infections. According to Berejiklian, the residents of Sydney failed to comply with COVID guidelines that forced the other cities to tighten restrictions. "The case numbers are disturbingly high and we are ... at a fork in the road," Berejiklian said, adding, “We will see the numbers come down when people stay home and people don’t move about unless they absolutely have to. Until we see that, we’re not going to see the case numbers go down."

Melbourne to extend lockdown

According to the data released by the Australian health ministry, residents aged 16 to 39 are responsible for most of the virus spread in Sydney. The data said that 26% of Australians aged 16 and older had been fully vaccinated by Saturday. The country has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy nations, which is making the spread of the Delta variant particularly dangerous. Melbourne reported 22 new infections on Monday.

Subsequently, Victoria state Premier Danial Andrews announced the extension of lockdown till 2 September. Earlier, Melbourne was expected to ease restrictions by 19 August. "We’ve seen people turning the footpath into an impromptu beer garden and doing pub crawls,' Andrews said, adding, "We’ve seen lots of people flouting these rules, not doing as they should, making really poor choices."

New South Wales Premier appeals to citizens to take COVID vaccine

Despite a record rise in infections, the New South Wales Premier said some lockdown restrictions could be eased for vaccinated residents from next month. "I am really calling out to everybody to say please get vaccinated because ... there will be opportunities in September and October for us to be able to say to the community if you are vaccinated, you might be able to do a certain level of activity which you can’t now,” Berejiklian said. "September and October will be the most challenging months for us in terms of public policy, in terms of how we move forward, because we wouldn’t have reached the 70% but yet we would have increased vaccination rates," the New South Wales Premier added.

COVID-19 lockdown to continue till inoculation figures reach 70%

According to Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria's COVID-19 response team, several cases were reported around the Caroline Springs Square shopping centre. He claimed that half of the cases were linked to the retail area. The officials said that the COVID restriction would be eased after the inoculation figure goes above 70%. Earlier this week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed a proposal to pay people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and also rejected media reports that claimed to introduce a law that would allow employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/Pixabay)