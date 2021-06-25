COVID-19: Central Sydney To Enter Lockdown For A Week As Cases Of Delta Variant Rise

With over 65 locally transmitted cases of the Delta variant, Sydney will plunge into a strict lockdown effective late Friday for a week [until July 2] in at least four areas that are witnessing a major COViD-19 outbreak. These include the City of Sydney, Woollahra, Waverley, and Randwick and the rule applies to anyone who has entered those four areas in the past two weeks. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called for immediate home isolation to all residents in these areas on June 25 due to the hyper transmissible B.1.617.2 or the delta variant was first detected in Australia’s most populous city last week. the variant spread from the beach suburb of Bondi.

“If you live or work in those local government areas, you need to stay at home unless absolutely necessary,” Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state told a press conference, indicating that resident would be exempt to do essential movements as the lockdown is enforced.

“If you live or work in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra local government areas you cannot travel beyond metropolitan Sydney. But if you usually live or work in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra local government areas, but you have not been there for the past 14 days, you may travel in metropolitan Sydney and throughout NSW,” read the government advisory issued June 25.

Berejiklian’s decision to impose the citywide home confinement measure comes after Australia’s top doctor and Medical Association President Dr. Omar Khorshid urged the leaders to introduce a stay-at-home rule to avoid the “catastrophic” outcomes from the highly contagious strain. Looking at what he described as the “burgeoning outbreak” he called for a clearer and more wide-reaching approach to curb the rising trajectory of the Delta variant.

The Australian Medical Association President also called for the entire Sydney Basin to enter stringent lockdown, as NSW also recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 defat variant. Of these, nearly 11 confirmed cases were detected in just past 24 hours until 8 pm last night, according to local NSW reports. At least 2 cases were also confirmed in Melbourne that spread from the city’s south-east dry cleaners. Addressing the press from Canberra, Khorshid told reporters that the whole of Sydney should go into lockdown and not just the 4 areas saying that the measure “is not quite enough.”

'Delta variant is different..', says top Australian doctor

Appealing to the government to enforce strict lockdown for all Sydneysiders, Khorshid told the media conference, “Delta variant is different. It is being transmitted is far more easily and everyone has acknowledged that it is different. Sydney has not faced this before and it means a different approach is required.” It will be the first lockdown for Australia's largest city this year wherein close to 5.3 million people will stay at home and move out only for essential reasons. NSW premier told the media that she does not want the Delta variant to spread into the inner-city or the beachside suburbs. She told reporters that she does not want to see this situation.