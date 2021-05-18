COVID-19: 'Just Won't Open Borders Suddenly,' Says Australia PM Morrison Amid Outrage

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday defended the COVID-19 curbs and the country's borders closure that he placed “indefinitely” for the rest of the world to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, not willing to reconsider the roadmap of restrictions, Perth’s local tabloid The West Australian reported. Morrison countered the experts’ warnings that the outside closure for the second year will turn Australia into a “hermit nation” by citing the dangerous variant spreads of the COVID-19 that have made the pandemic worse than the last year. Amid the controversies around the stringent shutdown of the country under the Australian government's aggressive coronavirus bans for overseas travellers, Morrison said that he “just won’t open the nation’s borders suddenly”.

At the live-streamed national briefing, the Australian leader said, 'I think we'll be able to do things in a gradual way but I think the idea that we'll all wake up one morning and we'll all be travelling again? It's not going to happen like that.” His remarks came after Australia’s Margy Osmond from the Tourism Transport Forum told Australia’s broadcaster ABC that the PM’s indefinite clampdown and the date for reopening [next mid-year] would prove to be devastating for businesses and the economy.

"We will see more job losses and we will see many, many business failures out of this and when the borders do finally open,” Osmond said in a televised broadcast. “In the absence of any additional ongoing support, we'll be lucky to have a tourism industry to welcome international tourists back into the country,” she insisted, as Australia’s tourism and aviation suffered a hit due to flights grounded for an entire year.

Our Government’s first priority is to keep Australians safe from COVID.



In total, we have committed $20 billion to the vaccine rollout & to strengthen our health system in response to #COVID19. Australians have already received over 2.7 million doses of the vaccine.#Budget2021 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 11, 2021

'Fix the quarantine system'

Morrison’s travel ban, which included a ban on Australia’s own repatriating citizens from other countries such as India, attracted flak and outrage by the human rights advocates, and government officials. Senator Matt Canavan condemned Morrison’s policies in a tweet earlier this month, stating that the Australian administration must fix a quarantine system than "leave our fellow Australians stranded.” Canavan lambasted Morrison's administration saying, “We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them,” after PM Morrison's refusal to accept returning Australians into the country over fears of new ‘double mutations’ spread.

Eventually, the first repatriation flight from India flew out with 80 Australians onboard that landed in Darwin on Saturday, last week, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT.) Although, under its rigorous quarantine rules, authorities forbade those that diagnosed COVID-19 positive to get onboard Qantas from New Delhi to return home, sparking fresh uproar against the Australian Prime Minister. Australia slammed shut its borders in March last year, and Morrison stressed in the pressers that he "doesn't see an appetite" for Australia opening to the world at the moment.