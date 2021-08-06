COVID-19: New South Wales Continues To Witness Rise In Cases Due To Delta Variant

Sydney continues to witness rise in infections due to Delta variant of COVID-19 outbreak. After reporting 262 cases on Wednesday, August 4, COVID-19 cases in New South Wales rose to another record with 291 new infections and one death being reported in the state. Addressing a press briefing, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that based on the present trends, the cases are expected to keep growing in the coming days.

COVID-19 cases expected to rise

In the press briefing, Gladys Berejiklian said that there were 291 cases reported and at least 50 of them were reported within community transmission. Gladys Berejiklian told residents to prepare themselves for higher case numbers in the coming few days. Berejiklian warned that as the cases have been rising for the past few days, she expected the cases to grow in the coming few days. She urged NSW residents to come forward for vaccinating themselves against COVID-19 in order to return to normal life.

"I am expecting higher case numbers in the few days and they just wanted want to be prepared for that", Berejiklian told reporters.

Despite the lockdown, the state has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant of Coronavirus. Of the 291 locally acquired COVID-19 cases reported last night, 123 were reported in South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 84 COVID cases were reported from Western Sydney LHD, 30 were reported from Sydney LHD. 24 have been reported from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 13 have been reported from South Eastern Sydney LHD. Eight cases were reported in Central Coast LHD, five cases were reported from Northern Sydney LHD and four cases were reported in Hunter New England LHD. NSW Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Newcastle area, bringing the number of cases in the area to seven.

COVID-19 situation in New South Wales

According to NSW Health Department, there were 291 COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Among them, 304 people have been hospitalised. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 79. There were 24,894 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours which brought the overall total of doses administered in people to 4,221,181. A woman in her 60s died due to COVID-19 from south-west Sydney at Liverpool Hospital. The number of COVID-related deaths during the current outbreak is now 22.

