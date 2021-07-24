COVID-19: Several Arrested At Sydney Protest Against Lockdown; Caseload Tops 32k

Thousands of protestors took to the street in Sydney on July 23, Saturday, to demonstrate against the Australian lockdown rules. Several protestors were arrested by the police after some mob pelted plastic bottles and plants and broke through the barriers. The lockdown rules were announced earlier this week by the government amidst the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

Demonstrators in the populous city of Australia, Sydney had marched down the streets, unmasked, to express discontent against the extended Covid-19 restrictions announced by the government. The protestors trooped from Sydney's Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district. According to the images circulated by local media, the unmasked demonstrators carried signs and placards demanding "freedom" and "the truth."

According to New South Wales (NSW) Police authorities, the protestors had breached public health orders during the protest. "The priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community," the police statement said. The police also claimed that arrests were made after the mob got violent. A peaceful assembly was allowed, recognized, and supported by the authorities under heavy police presence in Sydney, the Indian Express reported.

Australia sees worrying jump in COVID-19 cases

NSW recorded 163 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/HHbLss3xpp — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 24, 2021

The daily COVID-19 record jumped up to 163 cases in Sydney after the city witnessed violent protests amid lockdown. Meanwhile, Australia has witnessed a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases of delta variant on July 21, Wednesday, in the two largest states of the country -- New South Wales and Victoria -- which reported nearly 130 cases while the country was looking forward to lifting lockdown restrictions. As many as 78 cases were reported on July 20, Tuesday. According to reports from the government, the cases recorded are that of the Delta Variant of the SARS-COV-2 category.

Calling the lockdown a successful move, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said had it not been for the lockdown, the cases would have "undoubtedly" been "thousands and thousands." During her televised conference, she urged the citizens and the government to be "on guard" for the days to come. New South Wales was looking at scrapping lockdown restrictions from July 30.

The infection cases jumped to 43 on July 22, Wednesday in New South Wales, which was double than the previous day, informed Berejiklian. Cases in Victoria, however, were relatively low due to lockdown restrictions, mentioned Victorian authorities. The state reported 22 new delta variant cases, out of which 16 of them were reportedly in quarantine during their infection period. The remaining 6 cases exhibited "reasonably low" symptoms. Lastly, South Australia also reported one additional case during its first week-long lockdown on Wednesday. Still, Australia has fared better than many other developed economies in keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 32,755 cases and 916 deaths in the island continent.

(Input from several agencies)