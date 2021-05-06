COVID-19: Sydney Reinstates Curbs As Officials Trace 'mystery Case' Of Indian Variant

Sydney on Wednesday reinstated the COVID-19 clampdowns as the health authorities scrambled to do contact tracing for the missing transmission link of a case related to an Indian variant. The new variant case was detected as the citizens prepared for the annual Mother’s Day celebrations over the weekend. The New South Wales government banned the household assembly with the exemption of up to 20 guests only and prohibited the residents from going to the senior care facilities, permitting only two pupils per resident for an official visit. Health officials mandated face masks across all indoor venues, and physical distancing as restrictions on nonessential movement was declared on the 5.3 million people effective 5 p.m. local time today until the Monday morning next week, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW.



If you are in #Sydney, #EasternSuburbs and #NorthernBeaches, the following testing clinics currently have additional capacity. pic.twitter.com/QRTnt54JFO — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) May 6, 2021

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a presser that the health authorities were expecting more community cases of COVID-19 Indian variant spread after a man tested positive and he visited several local venues in Sydney’s east and north. NSW Health notified the government earlier yesterday that the Indian mutation fragment was detected in an inner west sewerage network, as tens of thousands of residents were put on high alert and were cautioned to monitor the symptoms and quarantine. The said 50-year-old patient is an overseas worker, although he had no contacts with the hospital systems. This has scrambled the NSW health to conduct rapid genome testing to determine any genetic links with local cases in the hotel quarantine.

Genomic sequencing results from the COVID-19 case in Sydney have narrowed the field of public health concern. For now, all areas in New South Wales will remain green zones under Victoria’s travel permit system. [1/7] pic.twitter.com/NukkJUFr9a — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 6, 2021

“If there is one case, and we don’t have an immediate source, or there’s no direct connection that we can establish, we have to assume there are other cases,” she said, NSW Premier Berejiklian said at a live-streamed press conference. “Our response would be proportionate to the number of cases that are established, the geographical location of the cases, and whether or not they are in isolation,” she continued.

42,000 at risk of spread

The NSW medical body stated that the Marrickville sewage network ran through a number of inner west suburbs and posed threats of a very virulent COVID-19 mutation outbreak. Catchment of Dulwich Hill, Marrickville, Summer Hill, Lewisham, Ashfield, Haberfield, Petersham, Lilyfield, and Leichhardt construes population of over 42,000 at risk of spread. The infected man visited Event Cinemas in Bondi Junction and Figo Restaurant at Rushcutters Bay last Friday, according to NSW Health’s statement post rigorous contact tracing. His family members had immediately isolated. Sydney’s neighboring regions of Wollongong, the Central Coast, and the Blue Mountains were put under the clampdown. The health officials suspected his Indian variant infection to have been transmitted via a returnee from the US, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters on Thursday.